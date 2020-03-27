 

France extends virus lockdown

2020-03-27 20:11
Picture: AFP

Picture: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

France is extending by two weeks until at least April 15 its stay-at-home order for all people to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron had ordered people in France to stay at home from March 17 for two weeks for all but essential tasks. But the scale of the epidemic in the country had made it inevitable that the lockdown would be extended.

"In agreement with the president, today I'm announcing the renewal of the confinement period for two more weeks," Philippe said at the Elysee presidential palace.

"Obviously this period will be extended again if conditions require it," he added. The additional two weeks from April 1 means it would now expire on April 15.

Philippe said that lockdown measures were well respected in general, but the few who violate them "will be severely punished as this concerns the health of all of us and, especially, the most fragile."

He also warned that "after the first ten days of confinement it is clear that we are still just at the start of this wave of epidemic."

French authorities said on Thursday that 365 people had been killed by COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, France's highest daily toll, taking the national total of those who have died in hospital to 1 696.

Read more on:    france  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Italy sets disturbing record after nearly 1 000 die in a single day

2020-03-27 19:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Run-in with the law: Traffic cops confront Cape Town joggers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Hermanus 08:55 AM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 