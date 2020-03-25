 

France organises financial aid for Africa as coronavirus threat looms

2020-03-25 06:14
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

France on Tuesday said it planned to organise financial aid for poor countries, especially in Africa, to help them from becoming future sources of coronavirus contamination.

"We will have the opportunity to mobilise a real financial package, of help, to prevent this epidemic from veering towards regions or sub-continents which aren't contaminated today but could be a risk for us tomorrow," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the National Assembly.

Just over 2 200 cases of coronavirus, 59 of them fatalities, have been recorded in Africa, which includes countries north of the Sahara, according to a toll compiled by AFP.

The tally is far behind that of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America, but is rising swiftly.

Experts have repeatedly warned that Africa is deeply vulnerable to the new virus, given its poor sanitation, overcrowded slums, many conflict zones and often decrepit health infrastructure.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: A third of the world under lockdown, as Olympics delayed

2020-03-25 05:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town eateries struggling amid coronavirus restrictions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Belhar 07:17 AM
Road name: Symphony Way Northbound

Northbound
Somerset West 07:06 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 2020-03-24 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 