 

France to close schools over coronavirus: Macron

2020-03-12 21:53
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Ludovic Marin, Pool, AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Ludovic Marin, Pool, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced schools in France would close from next week and urged people over 70 to stay at home, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Creches, schools and also universities would close from Monday "until further notice", Macron said in an address to the nation on the fight against the coronavirus.

The president also announced that local elections to be held on Sunday, will not be postponed. He described the spread of the virus as the "greatest health crisis France has known for a century".

Read more on:    emmanuel macron  |  france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hackers are using these fake coronavirus maps to give people malware

2020-03-12 21:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Govt to announce coronavirus quarantine site for South Africans returning from Wuhan
Traffic Alerts
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 54 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 