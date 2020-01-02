 

French citizen dead in US custody: immigration agency

2020-01-02 22:08
Department of Homeland Security buses with detained immigrants aboard enter the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California. (James Quigg, The Daily Press via AP, File)

Department of Homeland Security buses with detained immigrants aboard enter the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California. (James Quigg, The Daily Press via AP, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A French citizen and native of Angola has died in the custody of US immigration agents, they said on Wednesday, the latest in a number of deaths during a US crackdown on illegal immigrants.

A statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the person only as "a 40-year-old native of Angola and citizen of France."

They said the person died on Sunday at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death," ICE said, adding that French consular officials have been notified and "are attempting to locate the next of kin."

Reached by AFP, a French embassy spokeswoman said she could not elaborate "at this stage," beyond what is in the ICE statement

The death follows that of Nebane Abienwi, 37, of Cameroon, who ICE said died in its custody in San Diego, California in October after a brain hemorrhage.

READ | Victory for foreigners as court rules undocumented children have a right to education

Later that month a Cuban, Roylan Hernandez-Diaz, 53, died of an apparent suicide while in ICE custody in Louisiana, the agency said.

Between December 2018 and May 2019, five children from Guatemala died in detention after their apprehension by US border officers.

Clamping down on both legal and illegal immigration has been a central platform of US President Donald Trump's administration.

He has implemented numerous measures to curb a sharp increase in people crossing over the southern US border which overwhelmed the immigration system, but several of his policies on migrants have been blocked in court and sparked controversy.

Human Rights Watch said the death of Hernandez-Diaz raised "disturbing questions about a system we know has failed to protect asylum seekers and other immigrants in its care over and over again."

Read more on:    usa  |  immigration
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

2020-01-02 20:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Flowers line Melville street where 2 were killed in New Year's shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Eerste River 13:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2020-01-02 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 