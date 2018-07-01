 

French convict escapes from prison using a helicopter

2018-07-01 16:53
(iStock)

(iStock)

Paris — A notorious French criminal serving 25 years for murder used a helicopter on Sunday to escape from a prison south of Paris, igniting a huge manhunt around the French capital.

It was the second time he had escaped from a French prison — the last time he blasted his way out with hidden explosives.

France's Justice Ministry said Redoine Faid's escape only took "a few minutes" and no one was injured or taken hostage at Reau Prison. It said "an armed commando landed in a helicopter in the courtyard as the prisoner was in the visiting room" of the facility.

A union representative at Reau Prison, Martial Delabroye, told BFM television that "two men dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and police armbands" entered in the prison to look for Faid. They used a grinding machine to open the door that directly leads to the visiting room, he said.

The helicopter was found later Sunday burned in the town of Garges-les-Gonesse, in the northern suburbs of Paris. Faid is believed to have left by car along with his accomplices.

French prosecutors have opened an investigation but it's not the first time that Faid, 46, has gone on the lam. In 2013, he blasted his way out of prison with explosives concealed in tissue packs. He was arrested at a hotel six weeks later.

Faid was sentenced to 25 years in the 2010 death of a young policewoman killed during a botched robbery.

In the 1990s, Faid led a criminal gang involved in armed robbery of banks and armored vans transporting money. He was arrested in 1998 after three years on the run in Switzerland and Israel, according to the French media.

Faid was freed in 2009 after serving 10 years in prison. At the time he swore that he had turned his life around, writing a confessional book about his life of crime and going on an extensive media tour in 2010.

Still, he was the suspected mastermind of an attempted armed robbery in 2010 that led to a high-speed chase and a shootout with police in which 26-year-old policewoman Aurelie Fouquet was killed. He was arrested in 2011.

Faid was convicted for the murder of the policewoman along with two accomplices, all considered involved in the deadly shooting.

