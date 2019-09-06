 

French first lady is 'truly ugly', says Brazilian minister

2019-09-06 13:59
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Trump caught complimenting Macron's wife's body

2017-07-14 14:58

US President Donald Trump, who is in Paris ahead of Bastille Day celebrations, has ruffled some feathers in the French capital. Watch as Trump praises French first lady Brigitte Macron for being in "such great shape". WATCH

A Brazilian government minister said French first lady Brigitte Macron was "truly ugly" on Thursday, only days after the country's president appeared to endorse an attack on her appearance.

Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks.

"The president said it - it's true," he said to applause during an economic forum. "The woman is truly ugly."

Later, an aide said in a statement that Guedes "asks for forgiveness for the joke he made today during a public event... when he mentioned the French first lady".

Bolsonaro garnered criticism last week when he appeared to agree with a Facebook post that implied French President Emmanuel Macron's wife was not as attractive as his own wife Michele Bolsonaro.

He wrote "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha" on a post that read "Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro" next to pictures of the two first ladies.

The French president called Bolsonaro's behaviour "extraordinarily rude" and the Brazilian president later deleted his comment.

Brazil and France have clashed in recent weeks over the handling of fires in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, which is crucial for a stable global climate.


Read more on:    brazil
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vladimir Putin hails Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe's independence as 'great contribution'

2019-09-06 12:23

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four Thursday winners 2019-09-05 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 