 

French tourist killed taking selfie at Thai waterfall

2019-11-16 08:00
The tropical island of Koh Samui (Netwerk24)

The tropical island of Koh Samui (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A French tourist has died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police said Friday.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon on the tropical island of Koh Samui, whose palm-fringed, white-sand beaches are a magnet for both backpackers and high-end tourists.

The 33-year-old man fell from Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July, Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul of the island's tourist police told AFP.

"It took several hours to retrieve his body because the waterfall is slippery and steep," he said by phone, adding that the spot is roped off and there is a sign warning tourists of the danger.

"His friend said he was trying to take a selfie and then he slipped and fell."

Thailand is largely considered a safe destination for tourists and typically draws more than 35 million visitors each year.

But the industry took a hit in 2018 after a ferry carrying Chinese visitors in the country's south sank last year, killing 47 people.

The accident highlighted lax safety rules in the tourism sector and authorities have been scrambling to restore the country's image since.

Read more on:    thailand
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump ally Roger Stone guilty of lying to Congress

2019-11-15 22:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 21:01 PM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

Kuils River 19:33 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 