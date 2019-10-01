Frothing mad: Starbucks becomes latest target of Hong Kong protester rage

Hong
Kong – Starbucks has emerged as the latest brand to fall foul of Hong Kong's
pro-democracy protesters after a family member of the restaurant chain that
owns the local franchise spoke out against demonstrators.
Multiple branches were covered
with graffiti over the weekend as the city witnessed some of the most intense
clashes between hardcore protesters and riot police in weeks. One cafe in the district of
Wanchai was daubed with slogans saying "boycott", as well as insults
to the police and Maxim's Caterers – the major Hong Kong restaurant chain that
runs Starbucks outlets in the city.
The vandalism illustrates the
huge pressures on international brands as Hong Kong is shaken by its worst
political unrest in decades.
Beijing is piling pressure on
businesses to publicly condemn the protests. Those that do risk a protester
backlash, but staying silent risks financial punishment on the mainland – a far
more lucrative market.
Elite out of touch
The boycott campaign against
Maxim's snowballed after Annie Wu, the daughter of Maxim's wealthy founder,
delivered a speech earlier this month in which she condemned the protests and
said Beijing's hardline stance against democracy advocates should be supported.
She was speaking at the UN's
human rights council in Geneva alongside Pansy Ho, a billionaire casino magnate
who made similar calls.
Their comments were seized on by
protesters and portrayed as an example of how Hong Kong's wealthy elite are out
of touch with public sentiment and in the pockets of Beijing.
Prominent
democracy campaigner Joshua Wong was among those calling for a boycott of
Starbucks, and more than 50 000 people have signed a petition asking the
Seattle-headquartered company to sever ties with Maxim's.
"We herein urge the Board of
Directors to consider whether Maxim's truly represents the social values of
Starbucks and terminate the franchise to Maxim's immediately," Wong wrote
on Twitter on Friday.
Asked for comment, Maxim's sent a
statement dated September 25, in which it said Wu "is not employed in any
position or capacity at the company".
Cathay Pacific 'purge'
It also added that it was
"deeply concerned about the safety of our frontline team due to the
incidents happen[ing] at our outlets".
Other major brands have also been
rounded on by protesters, either for pro-Beijing comments made by owners or
because the owners themselves are linked to the Communist Party in China.
Yoshinoya, a popular noodle
chain, and Genki Sushi – also run by Maxim's – have been repeatedly tagged with
graffiti, along with Bank of China branches.
Brands deemed to be sympathetic
to protesters have also had a torrid time and faced boycotts on the mainland.
Authorities in China tore into
Cathay Pacific after staff joined protests, forcing the company to go through
stricter regulatory checks.
The moves led to major staff
changes on Cathay's board – including the resignation of its CEO – as well as
multiple staff being fired for expressing pro-democracy sentiments, something
some employees have described as a "purge".