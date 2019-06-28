 

G20 | Democrats visit migrant centres: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-28 05:47

World leaders descend on Osaka for G20

The minds of the world leaders are turning to trade and the heightened tensions between China and the United States at the G20 meeting in Japan.

Democratic hopefuls journey to child migrant camp

Democratic presidential hopefuls on Thursday visited a detention center for young migrants in the US state of Florida.

Twitter to use warning labels for harassing tweets

US President Trump and other politicians' tweets might come with a warning label. Twitter says the new labels would be applied to tweets that may be threatening violence, engaging in "targeted harassment", or inciting others to do so.

Facebook explains how it makes money off user data

Facebook is updating its terms of service to clarify how it makes money from its users' personal data. The changes reflect ongoing attempts to satisfy US and European regulators who want users to understand what they are signing up for.

NASA to send a drone to Saturn's largest moon

NASA announced on Thursday that it's is sending a drone called Dragonfly to explore Saturn's largest moon Titan. Using propellers, the spacecraft will fly from location to location on the icy moon to study whether it can support microbial life.

Imam hurt in shooting outside mosque in northwest France

2019-06-27 21:44

