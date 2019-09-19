Gantz says he should be next Israeli PM

Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent in the country's general election, said on Thursday he should be prime minister in a broad unity government.

Gantz spoke to journalists after Netanyahu called for them to join together in a unity government as results from Tuesday's vote showed neither with an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White is nevertheless two seats ahead of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, according to results so far published by Israeli media.