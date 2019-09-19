 

Gantz says he should be next Israeli PM

2019-09-19 19:33

Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent in the country's general election, said on Thursday he should be prime minister in a broad unity government.

Gantz spoke to journalists after Netanyahu called for them to join together in a unity government as results from Tuesday's vote showed neither with an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

Gantz's centrist Blue and White is nevertheless two seats ahead of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, according to results so far published by Israeli media.

