Gay mayor launches US presidential bid | Facebook working again: WATCH the Top World news videos for your Monday

2019-04-15 07:31

Gay mayor from Rust Belt America launches presidential bid

Pete Buttigieg, the gay, liberal mayor of a small American city in the conservative bastion of Indiana, officially launched his presidential bid on Sunday, joining a crowded field of Democrats vying for their party's nomination in 2020.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp working again after outages

Facebook Inc's social networking site was inaccessible to some users across the world on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com.

Ukraine's one-sided debate

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was set to debate his political rival on Sunday - but Volodymyr Zelensky never showed up.

German anti-racism activists battle far-right on the internet

Anti-racism activists in Germany are pushing back against the far-right AfD party's growing use of the internet, which they say purposefully uses inflammatory language and feeds a narrative of a country threatened by more than a million new arrivals.

The Hong Kong beekeeper harvesting hives barehanded

High up in the hills above Hong Kong, Yip Ki-hok uses nothing but his bare hands to remove a honey-filled nest of swarming bees - a remarkable skill he learned after the hardship of China's famine years.

2019-04-15 07:30

