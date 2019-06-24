Gay pride | Immigration suffering: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Canada's largest Pride parade takes over downtown Toronto

Toronto was abuzz on Sunday as the country's largest Pride parade took over the downtown core. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many politicians who took part in the annual march.

WATCH: War veterans join gay pride march

Migrants describe squalid Mexican detention centres

Mexico’s immigration centres are becoming increasingly squalid and overcrowded as authorities step up the detention of migrants headed for the US.

Democrats say Trump showed he has no plan for Iran

The Democratic chair of the House Armed Services Committee on Sunday told CBS News that last week's nearly-executed US strike on Iran shows the White House has no strategy to get Tehran to the negotiating table.

Tens of thousands rally in Prague in biggest protests since Velvet Revolution

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Prague on Sunday to demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the biggest public confrontation with the government since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Hong Kong protests continue against Carrie Lam's administration

Anti-government demonstrators gather outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, demanding the resignation of the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam and the complete withdrawal of the Beijing-backed extradition law.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter