 

Gay pride | Immigration suffering: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-24 05:50

Canada's largest Pride parade takes over downtown Toronto

Toronto was abuzz on Sunday as the country's largest Pride parade took over the downtown core. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many politicians who took part in the annual march.

WATCH: War veterans join gay pride march

Migrants describe squalid Mexican detention centres

Mexico’s immigration centres are becoming increasingly squalid and overcrowded as authorities step up the detention of migrants headed for the US.

Democrats say Trump showed he has no plan for Iran

The Democratic chair of the House Armed Services Committee on Sunday told CBS News that last week's nearly-executed US strike on Iran shows the White House has no strategy to get Tehran to the negotiating table.

Tens of thousands rally in Prague in biggest protests since Velvet Revolution

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Prague on Sunday to demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the biggest public confrontation with the government since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Hong Kong protests continue against Carrie Lam's administration

Anti-government demonstrators gather outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, demanding the resignation of the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam and the complete withdrawal of the Beijing-backed extradition law.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  canada  |  gay and lesbian rights
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: War veterans join gay pride march

37 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R220 000 richer 2019-06-23 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 