 

George Bush Sr, released from US hospital

2018-05-05 08:29
Former presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush. (David J. Phillip, AP, File)

Former presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush. (David J. Phillip, AP, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former US president George HW Bush, hospitalised shortly after the death of wife Barbara, has been released from the hospital after treatment for an infection, a spokesperson said.

Bush, 93, was admitted to intensive care on April 22, a day after his wife of 73 years was laid to rest at age 92 following a memorial service.

Read: Former US president Bush out of intensive care, making progress

Prior to that service, he had sat near his wife's coffin, greeting well-wishers who had come to pay their respects.

On Wednesday of last week Bush's office said he was alert, talking with hospital staff and family, and eager to follow the progress of the Houston Rockets basketball team as they navigated the NBA playoffs.

On Friday night, a statement was released announcing he was headed home.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home," said the statement from family spokesperson Jim McGrath.


Read more on:    george hw bush  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawaii volcano forces 1 500 from homes as lava bubbles up

2018-05-04 22:39

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 4 2018-05-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 