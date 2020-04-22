Georgia business hesitation | Pastor arrested: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Some Georgia businesses hesitant to reopen

Georgia's aggressive plan to allow businesses to reopen is being met with a lukewarm response by business owners in the state, some of whom feel the move is a bit hasty.

Defiant pastor arrested, released on bond

Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings, but later he was released on bond.

Boats show support for Chilean healthcare workers

Boats in the Chilean port city of Valparaiso blow their horns in support of the city's health workers, who are on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19.

Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India jump to 19 984; 50 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in India jumped close to 20 000 with the biggest increase in the number of deaths in a day linked to the highly infectious virus. Fifty patients died in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus likely of animal origin: WHO

The World Health Organisation has said all available evidence suggested the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.



