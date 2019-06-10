 

German FM meets Iran's Zarif to discuss nuclear deal

2019-06-10 12:16

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held talks on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on the future of the 2015 nuclear deal which he described as "extraordinarily important" for Europe.

The two shook hands in front of cameras before their closed-door meeting at the foreign ministry in Tehran, AFP reporters said.

The nuclear deal is "extraordinarily important" for Europe's security, Maas told reporters overnight after arriving in Tehran on the last leg of a regional tour that took him to Iraq, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

But he added: "We do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons."

READ: US says Iran nuclear inspections must continue

The nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was struck between Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - in 2015.

It saw Iran scale down its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

But last year the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanction on Iran.

Tehran has urged Europe to uphold commitments made under the deal and help Iran circumvent US sanctions.

Iran has also threatened to scale down its nuclear commitments if its interests are not met.

According to Maas, Germany and its European partners "have made the greatest effort to meet (their) commitments".

He acknowledged that the economic benefits Tehran hoped for from the deal were now "more difficult to obtain" but urged Iran to fully respect the agreement.

It is in Iran's "political and strategic interest to maintain this agreement and the dialogue with Europe", he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Private aerospace company Blue Origin unveils its new moon lander

11 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player is R249k richer after Sunday's draw 2019-06-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 