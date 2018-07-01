 

German interior minister resigns in migration showdown with Merkel

2018-07-01 23:25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Munich - Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer will resign both his office and his position as head of the hardline conservative Bavarian CSU party after a weeks-long migration battle with Chancellor Angela Merkel, party sources told AFP Sunday.

Seehofer and his party spent hours finding a response to a hard-fought agreement to reduce migration into the European Union and so-called "secondary migration" between member states hammered out by Merkel at a leaders' summit last week.

Now "he wants to step down as party chairman and interior minister" as he enjoys "no support", the sources said.

The CSU had pressured Merkel for weeks to either agree to its plan to turn away at the border asylum seekers already registered in other countries or to achieve EU deals that would have the same effect, setting her a deadline of Sunday July 1.

Sources said Seehofer complained in Sunday's closed meeting with party bosses that he had endured a "conversation with no effect" with the chancellor on Saturday about whether the EU-wide deal and string of bilateral agreements she struck met his demands.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of Merkel's CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in Berlin the chancellor's camp was "united" behind "effective, humane solutions together with our European partners".

It was not immediately clear whether the CSU would seek to remain in coalition with the CDU and offer a replacement for Seehofer.

Alternatively it could break up the two parties' decades-long alliance, effectively depriving Merkel of her majority in parliament and pitching Germany into uncharted political waters.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    angela merkel  |  horst seehofer  |  germany

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vatican City still has no policy to fight clergy sex abuse

2018-07-01 22:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 19:42 PM
Road name: N1

Hout Bay 08:48 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 