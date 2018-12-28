 

Woman lets 5-year-old 'slave' girl die of thirst - prosecutors

2018-12-28 20:13

German prosecutors on Friday announced war crimes charges against a female member of the Islamic State jihadist group who let a 5-year-old girl die of thirst in the scorching sun.

While living in then ISIS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, the 27-year-old German citizen identified only as Jennifer W. and her husband had purchased the child as a household "slave" in 2015, said prosecutors.

"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die of thirst in the scorching heat," they said in a statement.

"The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl."

The federal prosecutors said they had laid the charges of war crimes, murder and weapons offences back on December 14 in a Munich court that deals with state security and terrorism cases.

Jennifer W. had first left Germany in August 2014 and travelled via Turkey and Syria to Iraq where she joined the ISIS the following month.

Recruited to a vice squad of the militant group's self-styled morality police, she would later patrol the city parks of the ISIS-occupied cities of Fallujah and Mosul.

"Her task was to ensure that women comply with the behavioural and clothing regulations established by the terrorist organisation," said the statement.

"For intimidation, the accused carried an assault rifle of the type Kalashnikov, a pistol and an explosives vest."

In January 2016, months after the child's death, W. visited the German embassy in Ankara to apply for new identity papers.

When she left the mission, she was arrested by Turkish security services and extradited several days later to Germany.

For lack of actionable evidence against her, she was initially allowed to return to her home in the state of Lower Saxony.

"Since then her declared goal has been to return to the territory under [ISIS] rule," said the prosecutors.

When she attempted to again travel to Syria in June of this year, German police arrested her.

No date has been set yet for the start of the trial. If found guilty, she would face up to life in jail.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    isis  |  germany
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 20 good news stories of 2018

2018-12-28 19:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panicked spaza shop owner flees from police vehicle
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:39 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 23 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 