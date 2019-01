Heavy snowfall in southern Germany and the death of a skier prompted authorities on Sunday to raise the avalanche alert warning in the Bavarian Alps to the second-highest level.

The Bavarian avalanche warning service said it had boosted the alert level to four on a scale of five, warning of a "great danger of avalanches in the Bavarian Alps".

A 20-year-old woman died on Saturday after she was buried by an avalanche on the Teisenberg mountain range in Upper Bavaria, near the Austrian border. Five other people in her ski group were unharmed.

Meteorologists said they expected the region, already hit by days of heavy snow, to see a further 10 to 40cm of the white stuff by Monday.

A thick blanket of snow snarled rail and road traffic across the state of Bavaria over the weekend, while Munich airport was forced to cancel 130 flights on Saturday.

The situation at the airport eased on Sunday, with 15 flights scrapped by mid-afternoon and others facing minor delays, a spokesperson told AFP.