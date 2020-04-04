Germany's Angela Merkel returns to office after quarantine stint

Berlin
– German Chancellor Angela Merkel left her Berlin home for the first time in
almost two weeks on Friday, after she was forced into quarantine following
contact with a Covid-19-infected doctor.
Merkel has returned to her
office, where she will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the
country via video and audio conferencing, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert said
in Berlin.
The 65-year-old leader had been
in self-isolation at her flat in the German capital's museum district.
She learned on 22 March that a
doctor who gave her a vaccination two days before was infected with the virus.
Merkel was tested several times,
with all tests coming back negative.
People who have come into contact
with confirmed Covid-19 cases are generally advised to self-isolate for 14
days.
Restrictions need to be maintained
While in isolation, Merkel kept
working and held government meetings via video link.
Last weekend she released an
audio message thanking Germans for heeding the country's unprecedented
confinement measures and avoiding unnecessary social contacts.
The chancellor's popularity has
soared during the coronavirus crisis, with Germans impressed by her calm and
measured response.
In a survey for public
broadcaster ARD published on Thursday, 64% of respondents said they were very
satisfied or satisfied with Merkel's work – her highest approval rating since
federal elections in 2017.
By Friday, Germany had recorded
almost 80 000 coronavirus cases and 1 017 deaths, according to the Robert Koch
Institute for disease control.
RKI chief Lothar Wieler said
social distancing measures were proving effective.
"The spread of the virus is
getting slower... it's working," he told reporters, while stressing that
restrictions on public life "need to be maintained" and it was too
early to hail victory.