An American man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a student’s apartment and wearing her clothes.

Andrew Swofford, 30, from North Carolina, US, was charged after University of North Carolina student Maddie came home on Saturday, 2 February, and reportedly found Andrew in her cupboard, Fox 8 reports.

"I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounds like a raccoon in my closet," Maddie said.

"I’m like, who’s there? And somebody answers me. He’s like ‘Oh, my name is Drew.’

"I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes."

The intruder reportedly begged Maddie not to call the police. She then called her boyfriend and kept on talking to the man while he tried on her clothes, People reports.

"He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘you’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’

"But he never touched me," she said.

Maddie suspects that Swofford had been in her apartment prior to Saturday although she hadn’t seen him, Washington Post reports.

"We always joke that there’s a ghost in here because I’ve been missing clothes since I’ve been living here, like shirts – like a shirt at a time or pants at a time – it makes me think he’s been here before," she said.

Swofford was charged with felony breaking and entering, among other counts and is being held at the Guilford County Jail.

Sources: People, Fox 8, Washington Post