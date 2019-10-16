 

Giuliani digs in his heels | Confession leads to gruesome find: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-16 05:59

Giuliani defies House subpoena in impeachment probe

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he would not comply with a subpoena issued by US House of Representatives Democrats seeking documents as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

Police find bodies in car, home after confession

Police in Northern California have identified the suspect who they say showed up at a police station with a dead body in his car and confessed to killing that person and another three members of a family.

Nigerian police rescue hundreds from another 'torture house' Koranic school

Police in northern Nigeria rescue over 300 young men from an Islamic boarding school where they were chained and sexually abused, the second such operation in a month. The raid comes after some students escaped the school.

Fuel storage tanks up in flames near San Francisco

A fire at an oil storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area prompted a hazardous materials emergency on Tuesday afternoon that led authorities to order about 12 000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

Margaret Atwood: Booker Prize will be irrelevant if we don't save the planet

Booker Prize-winner Margaret Atwood has said literary awards will be irrelevant unless action is taken over the environment. The Canadian author was jointly awarded the prestigious prize for The Testaments, and wore the badge of Extinction Rebellion.

Read more on:    us  |  canada  |  nigeria  |  climate change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Japan in non-stop search for typhoon survivors; toll at 74

2019-10-16 05:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Three people win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 