Giuliani digs in his heels | Confession leads to gruesome find: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Giuliani defies House subpoena in impeachment probe

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he would not comply with a subpoena issued by US House of Representatives Democrats seeking documents as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

Police find bodies in car, home after confession

Police in Northern California have identified the suspect who they say showed up at a police station with a dead body in his car and confessed to killing that person and another three members of a family.

Nigerian police rescue hundreds from another 'torture house' Koranic school

Police in northern Nigeria rescue over 300 young men from an Islamic boarding school where they were chained and sexually abused, the second such operation in a month. The raid comes after some students escaped the school.

Fuel storage tanks up in flames near San Francisco

A fire at an oil storage facility in the San Francisco Bay Area prompted a hazardous materials emergency on Tuesday afternoon that led authorities to order about 12 000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

Margaret Atwood: Booker Prize will be irrelevant if we don't save the planet

Booker Prize-winner Margaret Atwood has said literary awards will be irrelevant unless action is taken over the environment. The Canadian author was jointly awarded the prestigious prize for The Testaments, and wore the badge of Extinction Rebellion.