 

Giuliani-linked men arrested | Rick Perry subpoenaed over Trump impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-11 07:08

Florida men tied to Rudy Giuliani arrested

Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and the Ukraine investigation were charged on Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The charges relate to a $325 000 donation to a group supporting Trump's re-election.

Democrats subpoena Rick Perry in impeachment probe

Congressional Democrats issued a subpoena for US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday over any possible role he played in US President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine's president to investigate a political rival.

El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty

The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store pleaded not guilty on Thursday in his first court appearance.

Musk defends NASA capsule delay: 'Space is hard'

The head of NASA says its commercial crew programme to launch astronauts to the International Space Station using Elon Musk's delayed SpaceX capsules is a top priority for the space agency.

In Nairobi, recycling poo is cleaning up the slums

In Kenya, like many emerging economies with fast-growing cities, public spending on sanitation lags far behind need. More than eight million people live in slums, and 70% of them do not have access to toilets.

2019-10-10 22:00

