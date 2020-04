A nurse adjusts his mask while dressing up before entering an ICU isolation room treating coronavirus patients. (Getty)

The total worldwide coronavirus cases has hit the one million mark, an AFP tally says.

At least 1 000 036 infections have been recorded across 188 countries, including 51 718 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organisation figures.

AFP reported on Thursday evening that the death toll stood at 51 364.