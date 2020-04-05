Global Covid-19 wrap: More than 68 000 dead, Boris hospitalised and Queen Elizabeth says 'we will succeed'

A worker sprays disinfectant liquid at a commuter bus rank to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

British PM Johnson hospitalised

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hospitalised for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

His Downing Street office says in a statement Sunday evening he was admitted on the advice of his doctor, but that it is "a precautionary step" as he still has symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth says 'we will succeed'

Queen Elizabeth II thanks healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus, urging a united effort to overcome the crisis as she vows: "We will succeed."

In a rare special televised address, the 93-year-old monarch draws on her experience in World War II, telling people forced to separate from family and friends: "We will meet again."

More than 68 000 dead

More than 1 224 740 cases, including 68 125 deaths, have been reported in 191 countries and territories around the world since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled around 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

READ | How we got here: a timeline of how the virus spread across the world

Italy has the highest official death toll at 15 877. Spain follows with 12 418, the United States is on 9 180, France 8 078 and Britain 4 934.

Glimmers of hope in Europe

Spain sees its third consecutive daily decline in deaths from the virus, with 674 new fatalities recorded on Sunday.

Italy records its lowest daily death toll in two weeks, at 525.

France also records 357 deaths in hospital, the lowest figure in a week.

Quarantine

A second migrant camp near Athens is placed under lockdown after an Afghan resident tests positive for the coronavirus. The facility currently shelters more than 1,700 people.

Singapore puts nearly 20 000 migrant workers under quarantine for two weeks after a growing number of coronavirus infections are detected in their dormitories.

READ | Mask slips: U-turn as world leaders tell public to cover their faces

Pakistan quarantines 20 000 worshippers and searches for tens of thousands more who attended an Islamic gathering in Lahore last month despite the worsening pandemic.

Empty churches

Pope Francis urges courage in the face of the pandemic as he delivers Palm Sunday mass by livestream instead of before crowds in Saint Peter's Square.

France's Lourdes Roman Catholic shrine marks the start of Holy Week, an event that normally draws millions of pilgrims every year, with not a soul in sight.

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox church are to suspend prayers before Easter celebrations later this month as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

'Saddest week' ahead for US

President Donald Trump warns Americans to brace for a "very horrendous" number of Covid-19 deaths in coming days as the number of confirmed cases tops 300 000.

New York state, epicentre of the US outbreak, reports 594 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing its toll to 4 159.

ALSO READ | After coronavirus: What world will we live in?

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issues an emergency plea for volunteers, estimating the city needs 45 000 more medical personnel to fight the pandemic.

'Stay home!'

As France basks in warm spring sunshine and the Easter holiday period begins, officials urge people to continue heeding lockdown rules.

The British government warns that outside exercise could be banned if people flout stringent isolation guidelines.

Locked-down India lights up

Twinkling flames from candles and traditional lamps light up India's night sky in a nine-minute show to mark the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the vast nation in lockdown.