A researcher works on virus replication in order to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. (Getty)

More than 280 000 people have now died from the new coronavirus, most of whom were in Europe and the United States, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1635 GMT on Sunday.

In total, 280 011 deaths have been registered throughout the world, of which 156 095 were in Europe, the most-affected continent.

The United States is the country that has recorded most deaths at 78 862. It is followed by Britain (31 855), Italy (30 560), Spain (26 621) and France (26 380).