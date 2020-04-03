Global virus cases top a million as Spain, Britain see record deaths

Washington – Confirmed coronavirus cases around the
world topped one million on Thursday and the number of deaths soared past 50 000
as Europe reeled from the pandemic and the United States reported record
numbers of people out of work.
Despite more than half the planet imposing some
form of lockdown, the virus claimed thousands more lives, with Spain and
Britain seeing the highest number of daily fatalities yet.
And it continued to wreak havoc on the global
economy, with the US announcing a record 6.65 million workers filed for
unemployment benefits last week and Spain reporting its biggest monthly
increase in jobless claims ever.
The pandemic caused further disruption to the US
election calendar as the Democratic Party announced it was postponing its
convention to choose a November opponent for President Donald Trump to 17 August.
The decision came after the likely nominee, former
vice president Joe Biden, said the convention, originally scheduled for 13-16
July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, would probably need to be delayed.
Also in the US, a virus-stricken cruise ship, the
Zaandam, which has dozens of ill passengers and crew on board, was finally
allowed to dock in Florida after being stranded at sea for weeks.
Since emerging in China in December, Covid-19 has
infected at least 1 000 036 people – including more than half a million in
Europe – and claimed 51 18 lives, according to a tally by AFP from official
sources.
There have been 236 339 infections and 5 648 deaths
reported in the United States, where Covid-19 is currently spreading the most
rapidly.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in terms of deaths,
has 115 242 reported cases, 13 915 of them fatal, while Spain reported 110 238
cases and 10 003 fatalities.
The number of actual infections is believed to be
higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring
hospitalisation.
The crisis has put enormous strain on national
health care systems and medical staff working in the most difficult of
circumstances.
"Every morning before I start work, I make the
sign of the cross, and pray that everything will go all right," Ester
Piccinini, a 27-year-old nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni hospital in Bergamo,
northern Italy, told AFP. "I hope everything will be all right for my
patients."
'Slowdown in Spain'
Europe has been at the centre of the crisis for
weeks, but there have been signs the epidemic could be approaching its peak.
Spain and Britain saw record numbers of new deaths
in the past 24 hours – 950 and 569 respectively.
France recorded 471 hospital deaths, down from the
previous day, but also announced a new figure of 884 deaths in old people's
homes since the epidemic began.
Italy registered 760 new deaths, with its numbers
continuing to fall.
The number of confirmed Spanish cases passed the
110 000 mark, the government said, although the rate of new infections
continued a downward trend.
"The data show the curve has stabilised"
and the epidemic has entered a "slowdown" phase, Health Minister
Salvador Illa said.
The virus has chiefly affected the elderly and
those with pre-existing medical conditions, but recent cases have highlighted
it can kill people of all ages.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to
"massively increase testing" as his health minister said the aim was
100 000 tests a day within weeks.
Johnson, who contracted the virus, was speaking
from self-isolation following criticism of his government's failure to provide
widespread screening, particularly for frontline healthcare workers.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin extended paid
non-working days until the end of April as the number of confirmed cases jumped
by more than a quarter on Thursday to 3 548 with 30 deaths.
Most of the Russian population is on lockdown, with
Moscow in particular facing tough isolation rules.
100 000 body bags
Thailand became the latest country to impose strict
lockdown measures with the introduction of a curfew from Friday, pushing the
number of people in confinement to 3.9 billion, or half the world's population.
Around 85 percent of Americans are under some form
of stay-at-home order, but there have been warnings of a staggering US death
toll, even with mitigation efforts in force.
On Thursday, the US disaster response agency FEMA
asked the American military for 100 000 body bags.
The virus and the measures taken to contain it have
raised fears of the worst global economic downturn since the Great Depression
of the 1930s.
The US Labor Department said the 6.65 million
workers who filed for unemployment benefits last week was double the number the
previous week, and the most ever recorded.
Economists warned US job losses could surge to a
previously unimaginable 10 to 20 million in April.
Financial ratings agency Fitch on Thursday
predicted that the US and eurozone economies would contract this quarter by up
to 30 percent on an annualised basis, as struggling businesses slash investment
and widespread unemployment dampens consumer spending.
World leaders have announced huge financial aid
packages to deal with the crisis and the World Bank on Thursday approved a plan
to roll out $160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months.
On the sports front, the British government said
English Premier League footballers should take a pay cut, amid outrage at
top-flight clubs using a furlough scheme for non-playing staff.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said everyone needed
to play a part in the fight against coronavirus. "That means Premier
League footballers too," he said.