Google tightens political ads policy to thwart abuse

San
Francisco – Google on Wednesday updated how it handles political ads as online
platforms remain under pressure to avoid being used to spread misleading
information intended to influence voters.
The internet company said its
rules already ban any advertiser, including those with political messages, from
lying. But it is making its policy clearer and adding examples of how that
prohibits content such as doctored or manipulated images or video.
"It's against our policies
for any advertiser to make a false claim – whether it's a claim about the price
of a chair or a claim that you can vote by text message, that election day is
postponed, or that a candidate has died," Google ads product management
vice president Scott Spencer said in an online post.
Examples of banned ad material
included ads or links to information making demonstrably false claims that
could undermine voter trust or participation in elections.
"Of course, we recognise
that robust political dialogue is an important part of democracy, and no one
can sensibly adjudicate every political claim, counterclaim, and
insinuation," Spencer said.
"So we expect that the
number of political ads on which we take action will be very limited – but we
will continue to do so for clear violations."