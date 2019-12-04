GOP blocks impeachment | Facebook fuels illegal gun sales, say police: WATCH the top world news videos for today

GOP: Impeachment doesn't meet criteria to go forth

House Republican leaders say there is nothing "compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan", about the impeachment report the Democrats released Tuesday.

Chicago police: Facebook fuels illegal gun sales

Chicago police say suspects accused of selling illegal drugs and guns were "emboldened" by the privacy afforded to them with Facebook groups.

Protest in London against NATO and Trump's visit

Crowds gather in London's Trafalgar Square to protest against NATO and against US President Donald Trump who is visiting the UK for the NATO alliance's 70th anniversary summit.

Felons push court to restore voting rights

A federal appeals court heard arguments on Tuesday on the constitutionality of Mississippi laws that permanently bar certain felons from voting unless they can get their rights restored through what advocates say is a difficult process.

Former FARC rebels hold fashion show in Colombian Congress

Former combatants of the FARC rebel group, joined by Colombian models, wear garments created by former guerrillas. The ex-FARC members are in the process of returning to civilian life under a peace deal with the Colombian government.