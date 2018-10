What To Read Next

A grandmother from Mississippi in the US has been arrested after a 20-month-old’s lifeless body was found inside an oven, stabbed and burnt.

Carolyn Jones (48) is accused of killing little Royalty at her home on Monday evening.

According to Metro, police were called to Carolyn’s house after a relative made the shocking discovery.

The relative found the toddler’s body inside the oven.

Royalty – who police believe was stabbed before being placed in the heated oven – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Royalty had been living with her grandmother at the time of her death and it’s unclear where her parents were.

Carolyn was taken into custody and has now been charged with first-degree murder, reports People.

“I’ve been in law enforcement a long time and one of the hardest things that I’ve experienced is when you see a child as a victim. It’s trying for us to come upon a scene and see a victim such as this,” Sheriff Kelvin Williams said to Metro.

“Dark days such as these can only be brightened when justice is served.”

Police are investigating whether the tot was alive when she was put inside the oven.

Sources: Metro UK, People, NBC News