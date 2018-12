Two-year-old Dexter wins Pet Survivor of the Year after recovering from an airgun attack.

The cat from Cornwall was left fighting for his life after being deliberately shot in the mouth.

In July, Dexter's owners found him covered in blood and struggling to breathe.

After visiting the vet, the X-ray footage revealed an exit wound at the back of his mouth.

