Greek coronavirus lockdown | US emergency stations: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Greece imposes lockdown after coronavirus infections jump

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in a televised address that movement would be restricted in the country from 06:00 of Monday.

Trump orders emergency medical stations for coronavirus hot spots

US President Donald Trump says he has ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with capacity of 4 000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a briefing on measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus before going into quarantine herself. She took the precaution after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her had tested positive.

Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

US Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has Covid-19, as the number of US cases of the respiratory disease grows.

Rural areas overwhelmed with visitors escaping coronavirus

The UK government has reiterated advice to maintain social distancing when out and about amid reports that rural areas have become overwhelmed with visitors escaping coronavirus.

