 

Greta Thunberg effigy hanged under Rome bridge

2019-10-08 06:12
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg. (Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg. (Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An effigy of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg strung up under a bridge in Rome has prompted Italian authorities to open an investigation for "aggravated threats", media reported Monday.

Images posted on social media showed an effigy with long braids with a sign written in English reading "Greta is your God".

Politicians slammed the stunt with Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi expressing the city's "solidarity" with the Thunberg family in a message on Twitter.

Leftist PD party leader Nicola Zingaretti condemned the "grisly violence" and said the party does not respect the values shared by those responsible for the effigy.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist hit international headlines after she launched a "Fridays For Future" campaign last year, calling for students across the globe to protest outside their parliaments to demand climate action.

Hundreds of thousands of school children and adults heeded Thunberg's call last month in a global strike ahead of a UN climate summit.

She has been tipped as a possible winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize

Read more on:    greta thunberg  |  italy  |  environment  |  climate change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Very small number' of troops pulled from Syria-Turkey border: US official

2019-10-07 22:01

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No blue Monday for one Daily Lotto player 2019-10-07 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 