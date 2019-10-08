Greta Thunberg leads rally | Trump defends Syria troop decision: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Greta Thunberg leads South Dakota climate rally

Greta Thunberg leads a march in Rapid City, South Dakota. It is one of many rallies against climate change across the world organised for the next two weeks.

Trump doubles down on decision to withdraw troops

US President Donald Trump on Monday cast his decision to abandon Kurdish fighters in Syria as keeping a campaign promise to withdraw from "endless war" in the region. Critics say he's sacrificing a US ally and undermining American credibility.

Ex-Tory Heidi Allen joins Liberal Democrats

Former Conservative MP Heidi Allen has joined the Liberal Democrats, the party has said. The South Cambridgeshire MP, who has been sitting as an independent since quitting the Change UK group in June, takes the Lib Dem tally in the Commons to 19.

Protest in Lima against President Vizcarra

Hundreds of Peruvians protest in Lima against President Martin Vizcarra and his decision to dissolve Congress.

Police charge two in bar shooting that killed four

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have arrested one man and are looking for another who are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of four people at a bar. Police say the men opened fire after earlier being kicked out of the bar.