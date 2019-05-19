 

Groom dies in wedding crash leaving bride behind

2019-05-19 05:30

Magazine Features

Marko Andjelic and Marija. (Photo: CENTRALEUROPEANNEWS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Marko Andjelic and Marija. (Photo: CENTRALEUROPEANNEWS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A groom tragically died in a car accident while driving his four friends home from his wedding reception.

Marko Andjelic (32) from Belgrade, Serbia, died after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall.

A female wedding guest, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to hospital with chest injuries and is said to be in a stable condition.

A passenger in the back seat, also unnamed, suffered a fractured  knownhip and is being treated in hospital.

The remaining two passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Marko’s bride, identified as Marija, took to social media to provide her husband’s funeral details to friends and family.

“My beloved husband . . . please share so everyone is informed.”

One wedding guest said: “I’m in shock. I just cannot believe what happened.

“It was such a joyous and happy occasion to be cut short by this tragic incident.”

Local authorities are investigating the crash.

Source: Magazine Feature

Pictures: CENTRALEUROPEANNEWS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA

Read more on:    accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Labour's Corbyn moves closer to backing second Brexit referendum

2019-05-20 05:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-20 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 