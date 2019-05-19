Groom dies in wedding crash leaving bride behind

A groom tragically died in a car accident while driving his four friends home from his wedding reception.

Marko Andjelic (32) from Belgrade, Serbia, died after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall.

A female wedding guest, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to hospital with chest injuries and is said to be in a stable condition.

A passenger in the back seat, also unnamed, suffered a fractured knownhip and is being treated in hospital.

The remaining two passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Marko’s bride, identified as Marija, took to social media to provide her husband’s funeral details to friends and family.

“My beloved husband . . . please share so everyone is informed.”

One wedding guest said: “I’m in shock. I just cannot believe what happened.

“It was such a joyous and happy occasion to be cut short by this tragic incident.”

Local authorities are investigating the crash.

Source: Magazine Feature

Pictures: CENTRALEUROPEANNEWS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA