Groom killed at wedding by celebratory gunfire

Indian
police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of killing a bridegroom when he marked
his friend's wedding with gunfire, the latest in a grim series of marriage
celebrations gone wrong.
A video of Sunil Verma, 25, being
hit in the chest late on Sunday as he performed Hindu wedding rituals has gone
viral on Indian social media.
The footage shows a man
identified as a friend of Verma adjusting a pistol when it goes off. The next
moment, the groom is seen clutching his chest and slumping face down.
"He has confessed to the
shooting but the investigations will continue. We have recovered the murder
weapon," Ghanshyam Chaurasia, investigating officer in the Lakhimpur Kheri
district of Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.
The shooter, who could face a
murder charge, was on the run until his arrest on Tuesday in a neighbouring town.
Police said two shots were fired
from the licensed pistol belonging to the friend.
Although outlawed in India,
celebratory gunfire at weddings and other social events is common and sometimes
deadly.
A 20-year-old man was killed at
his cousin's wedding on Sunday after revellers
fired live ammunition to celebrate the event in neighbouring
Allahabad district.
The shooter, a relative of the
groom, is also on the run, police said.
And in February, during
celebratory gunfire at a wedding in the capital New Delhi, the groom was hit by
a stray bullet and killed.