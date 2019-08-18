'Happiness to sorrow' - horror as ISIS bomber kills 63 people at Kabul wedding

Kabul
– Joy and celebration turned into horror and carnage when an Islamic State (ISIS)
suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall, killing at least 63
people in the deadliest attack to rock Kabul in months, officials and witnesses
said on Sunday.
The
massive blast, which took place late on Saturday in west Kabul, came as
Washington and the Taliban finalise a deal to reduce the US military presence
in Afghanistan and hopefully build a roadmap to a ceasefire.
The
groom recalled greeting smiling guests in the afternoon, before seeing their
bodies being carried out hours later.
The
attack "changed my happiness to sorrow", the young man, who gave his
name as Mirwais, told local TV station Tolo News.
"My
family, my bride are in shock, they cannot even speak. My bride keeps
fainting," he said.
"I
lost my brother, I lost my friends, I lost my relatives. I will never see
happiness in my life again."
Interior
ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said a suicide bomber carried out the
attack, with at least 63 people killed and 182 injured.
"Among
the wounded are women and children," Rahimi said.
Afghan
weddings are epic and vibrant affairs, with hundreds or often thousands of
guests celebrating for hours inside industrial-scale wedding halls where men
are usually segregated from women and children.
'There
was total chaos'
"The
wedding guests were dancing and celebrating the party when the blast
happened," recounted Munir Ahmad, 23, who was seriously injured and whose
cousin was among the dead.
"Following
the explosion, there was total chaos. Everyone was screaming and crying for
their loved ones," he told AFP from his bed in a local hospital, where he
was being treated for shrapnel wounds.
Images
from inside the hall showed blood-stained bodies on the ground along with
pieces of flesh and torn clothes, hats, sandals and bottles of mineral water.
The huge blast ripped parts of the ceiling off.
The
wedding was largely a gathering of Shia Muslims, who frequently are targeted in
Sunni-majority Afghanistan, particularly by ISIS.
The
Sunni extremist group's Afghan affiliate claimed responsibility for the blast,
saying the bomber targeted the wedding because it was Shia.
Wedding
guest Hameed Quresh told AFP the young bride and groom were saying their vows
when the bomb went off.
"We
fainted following the blast, and we don't know who brought us to the
hospital," sobbed Quresh, who lost one brother and was himself wounded.
Another
guest told Tolo that some 1 200 people had been invited. With low security,
weddings are seen as easy targets.
The
attack sent a wave of grief through a city grimly accustomed to atrocities and
garnered broad condemnation.
President
Ashraf Ghani called it "barbaric", while Afghanistan's chief
executive Abdullah Abdullah described it as a "crime against
humanity". US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass called it an act of
"extreme depravity".
Withdrawal
deal expected
The
attack underscores both the inadequacy of Afghanistan's security forces and the
scale of the problem they face. While the police and army claim they prevent
most bombings from ever happening, the fact remains that insurgents pull off
horrific attacks with chilling regularity.
On
July 28, at least 20 people were killed when attackers targeted Ghani's running
mate Amrullah Saleh during presidential election campaigning.
The
incident showed how, even amid tight security and known threats, insurgents
still conduct brazen attacks.
The
issue also goes to the heart of a prospective deal between the US and the
Taliban that would see Washington begin to withdraw its approximately 14 000
soldiers from Afghanistan.
The
deal relies on Taliban guarantees that they will stop jihadist groups such as
Al-Qaeda and ISIS from using Afghanistan as a safe haven.
Saturday's
attack suggests any such promise would be tough to keep.
The
"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for
terrorists," Ghani said.
Few
believe such a deal will bring quick peace and Afghans fear the Taliban could
return, eroding hard-won rights for women in particular and leading to a
spiralling civil war.
Meanwhile,
in the northern province of Balkh, 11 members of the same family were killed
when their car hit a roadside bomb, officials said. The provincial governor
blamed the Taliban for planting the device.
