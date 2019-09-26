Happy ending in Thomas Cook namesake's Greek wedding plans

The company's logo is pictured in front of the headquarters. (Frank Rumpenhorst, dpa, AFP)

A British tourist named Thomas Cook has saved his wedding day in Greece after it was nearly scuppered by the collapse of the travel giant bearing his name earlier this week, state news agency ANA reported on Thursday.

Cook, 29, from Hucknall near the central city of Nottingham and his partner Amelia Binch, 27, will be married on the island of Rhodes on Friday as planned.

The honeymooners, who have been on the island since September 18, could have boarded a repatriation flight but this would have meant giving up the 10 000 pounds (11 000 euros) they had put into their wedding plans, ANA said.

But an intervention from their hotel, the Lindos Princess, and by the head of the Thomas Cook office in Rhodes has saved the day.

The British travel firm collapsed on Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers stranded and sparking the UK's biggest repatriation since World War II.

The 178-year-old debt-plagued group, which had struggled against fierce online competition for some time and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a recent drop in bookings, declared bankruptcy after failing to secure 200m ($250m, 227m euros) from private investors.