 

'He defamed my character' - US writer sues Trump for defamation after alleged rape

2019-11-05 14:46
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A prominent US magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her more than two decades ago sued the president for defamation on Monday after he ridiculed her as "not my type".

E Jean Carroll, 75, filed the lawsuit in a New York court, claiming Trump's denials of the alleged sexual assault had damaged her reputation and career.

"When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, even insulted my appearance," she said in a statement.

Carroll alleged earlier this year that Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s following a chance encounter.

She said the alleged sexual assault took place after Trump, then a famous real estate developer, asked her for advice on buying lingerie for an unnamed woman.

The president denied knowing Carroll and accused her of "totally lying" when the claims were put to him in an interview with The Hill, a political news outlet, in June.

"I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?" Trump said.

Carroll, who writes a long-running column in Elle magazine, became at least the 16th woman to have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he became president.

Summer Zervos, a one-time contestant on Trump's reality television show "The Apprentice", has also sued him for defamation after he said she lied in claiming that he groped and forcibly kissed her.

Carroll's account was first revealed in an excerpt of her new memoir that was published by New York magazine.

She said she never went to the police at the time because she was afraid of repercussions.

The 27-page complaint filed in Manhattan, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses Trump of knowingly lying about the alleged assault.

"He smeared her integrity, honesty, and dignity - all in the national press," it reads.

Carroll said she felt compelled to speak up by the #MeToo movement in 2017 which saw dozens of woman make sexual assault allegations against famous and powerful men.

"I am filing this on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled," she tweeted on Monday.

"No person in this country should be above the law - including the president," Carroll added.

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham described the journalist's allegations as "false" and called the lawsuit "frivolous".

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  sexual assault
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Xi voices 'high degree of trust' in Hong Kong leader over unrest

2019-11-05 13:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 15:02 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Observatory (Cape Town) 14:45 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 2019-11-04 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 