 

Heartbreaking photo shows dog waiting for dead owner to return to hospital bed

2019-06-21 21:00

Robyn Lucas

Black Labrador. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Grab the tissues!

Animal Shelter, Northern Star Pet Rescue, based in New Jersey, US, recently took to Facebook to post a picture of a dog, named Moose, sitting next to his owner's empty hospital bed.

The mixed Labrador was reportedly unaware that his beloved owner recently passed and was patiently waiting for him to return.

"Moose sat patiently next to his dad's hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that 'Dad' had passed away," the animal shelter captioned their social media post.

The post went on to say that the 3-year-old doggie is taking the loss of his dad "pretty hard".

The animal shelter now hopes to find a loving home for Moose, Fox News reports.

"Please help Moose find a new home and a family for him to love. He's a sweet happy boy by nature. He just needs people to help his heart heal.

"He is a 3-year-old Lab mix who is housebroken, adores kids, okay with dogs (pretty much neutral to them), but not meant for a home with cats or birds. But people, boy, does he love them!

"So much so that Moose would do best in a home where he wasn't left home alone all day long, he misses his people too much."

Since the heartbreaking post, the shelter has received numerous applications from people hoping to adopt the pooch, Mirror News reports.

"Thanks to the power of social media, Moose has received several applications and we are hopeful he will find a forever home soon! Thank you for caring and sharing everyone!"

Sources: Facebook, Fox News, Mirror News

Read more on:    us  |  animals
