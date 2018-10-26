 

Heartbroken daughter on homeless dad's death: 'He didn't want to feel like a caged animal by living in a house'

2018-10-26 15:06

Magazine Features

Jess Hickey and David Oxton. (Photo: Magazine Features)

Jess Hickey and David Oxton. (Photo: Magazine Features)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A young mom from Manchester, England, has spoken out about the heartbreak of losing her long-lost dad, just five years after she found him to be homeless by chance.

Jess Hickey, 22, grew up without knowing her dad, David Oxton, but was finally united with him in 2013 when he came up to her asking for spare change in Manchester city centre.

They remained in close contact, with Jess regularly visiting him, but despite her best efforts David wouldn’t start his life over with her and insisted on remaining on the streets, saying that living in a house would make him feel like a "caged animal".

“He was used to living on the street and it was difficult for him to break the habit and live his life. I never judged him for it despite the conditions he was living in,” Jess said.

David passed away from liver failure on 9 October.

'It was a huge shock'

Jess and her family are hoping to raise about R75 000 to give her father a fitting send-off.

“It was a huge shock and certainly something we didn’t expect. I saw him as invincible so it was a big shock,” she said.

"We just have to deal with it and do the best that we can do.”

Jess says she’s thankful for the time she was able to spend with her dad and recalls vividly how she ran into him.

“I was walking towards Victoria Station and someone approached me and looked a bit rough around the edges.

“He asked me where I’m from and said he was from Bury. He told me to put my wallet away and walked off.”

She chased after David and when she’d caught up with him, he revealed his identity to her.

“I felt so safe when I was with him. He was amazing, he’d always give amazing advice and he was funny.

“He was so caring and kind. The very little that he had, he shared. He was selfless and so positive despite the situation he was in.”

Jess Hickey and David Oxton


Although Jess is trying to come to terms with the loss of her dad, she cannot help but feel her time with him was cut short.

“Nobody wants their parents to go so soon. He was only in his forties, it shouldn’t have happened so soon.”

The family wasn’t aware of David’s health condition and Jess believes if he got appropriate treatment his life may have been prolonged.

Source and Pictures: Magazine Feature

Read more on:    uk

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child, 4, in coma for six weeks after swallowing balloon

2018-10-26 14:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 