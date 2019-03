An off-duty policeman has been hailed a hero after he allowed hitmen, who were following his family in two cars, to shoot him to save the lives of his wife and two children.

Adrian Matsumoto (33), who was the second in command of municipal police in Ciudad Juárez in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, reportedly was driving with his family on his day off when he noticed two suspicious vehicles were surrounding them.

The policeman, who’d recently received death threats from criminal cartels, is said to have climbed out of his car and walked several steps away from it so the gunmen in the vehicles wouldn’t shoot at his family.

He died instantly in the hail of bullets that followed. More than 50 spent cartridges were found at the scene.

Witnesses told local media the victim’s wife and children had rushed to his side once the criminals had fled but they couldn’t save him.

The shooting reportedly took place close to the federal police headquarters in the city.

According to reports, the policeman killed a member of a criminal organisation in a recent confrontation and the group was seeking revenge.

Matsumoto headed the intelligence group of city’s Secretary of Public Security and has received several awards for studies in Intelligence and specialised Swat units.

He was also reportedly studying to be a paramedic and helped when needed with treating wounds.

Dozens of police officers gathered to pay tribute at his funeral, which took place under strong police protection.