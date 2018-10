What To Read Next

A brainy pooch rescued its sleeping family after an electrical fault sparked a house fire.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning while a family of four was sleeping in the Kepez district of Antalya Province in south-western Turkey.

The dog named Cesur (meaning ‘Brave’) started to bark and woke up the mother, Turkan Gumus, and her three children Emirhan (5), Filiz (4), and Poyraz (2).

After making sure that all the family members were out of the house, the dog ran towards a local café to seek help.

Cesur reportedly started nipping residents’ legs to drag them towards the blazing house. Firefighters put out the fire but unfortunately two rooms were completely gutted.

Turkan, who’d put her phone on charge before going to bed told local media that while she was sleeping, Cesur came to her side and started barking and scratching her.

She expressed enormous gratitude to her beloved dog, adding her family would’ve probably died without Cesur's clever intervention.

A netizen, Yusuf Yavuz, who was impressed by the pooch’s action commented: "Animals prove every day that they’re smarter than humans."

While Murat Sahin added: "Dogs are human’s best friends, for those who know how to love them."