A dad who bravely pulled his 13-month-old daughter from their burning home has died.

Businessman Neil Thompson (35) desperately pulled his daughter Hailey from her bed as a fire spread through their house in Moray, Scotland, on Thursday 21 February, the Daily Record reports.

Hailey’s mom, Natalie (31), reportedly jumped out of an upstairs window to escape the flames.

The mom and toddler were flown to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Neil was taken to the same hospital but tragically succumbed to his wounds days later, Metro reports.

It reportedly took around 50 firefighters to battle the blaze, Mirror reports.

Local police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said.

