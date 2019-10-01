Hong Kong clashes mar China national day | Oil prices set for spike: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Clashes in Hong Kong as day of protests begins

Police broke up a scuffle Tuesday between Beijing supporters and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China.

Opposition calls for answers over PM's Trump phone call

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese speaking to media in Sydney's inner west about reports that US President Donald Trump asked Australia to assist investigations into the Mueller report.

Hong Kong holds flag-raising ceremony as China celebrates National Day

A flag-raising ceremony takes place in Hong Kong as China celebrates 70 years of Communist rule with protests expected in the city later in the day.

Jury gets case of Dallas cop who killed neighbour

Jurors have started deliberations at the trial of an ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbour inside his own apartment.

Bike riding courses offer Finland's immigrants new freedom

It's a skill you never forget once learnt, as the saying goes: Now immigrants to Finland can receive free cycling lessons to help them better integrate into life in the bike-loving nation.

