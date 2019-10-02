Hong Kong cleans up after protests | Killer cop sentencing: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong cleans up after intense October 1 protests

Hong Kong begins cleaning up after the city was hit by the most sustained political clashes of the year on Tuesday as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

WATCH | Red paint thrown on Hong Kong popstar Denise Ho

Guyger sentencing begins after guilty verdict

As the sentencing phase of trial begins following the murder conviction of ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, attorneys for the family of Botham Jean say the killing left his relatives a "shell of their former selves".

Boris Johnson to set out final Brexit offer to Brussels

Boris Johnson's plan for a Brexit deal will be delivered to Brussels on Wednesday October 2 with a message that there will be no delay beyond the October 31 deadline.

Hong Kong police defend use of live ammunition

Amateur video of violent demonstrations in Hong Kong on Tuesday captures the moment when a policeman points a pistol at a protester and fires a round, after which the young man falls to the ground. The action was defended by Hong Kong police.

Severe drought hits central Chile hard

Dry rivers, dying animals, family crops on the verge of extinction and almost 600 000 people need to be supplied with water: An unprecedented drought hits central Chile, after 10 years of light rains.