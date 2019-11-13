 

Hong Kong office workers protest | Bolivia police clash with Morales supporters: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-13 07:27

Office workers in Hong Kong's business district show solidarity to protest movement

A few hundred office workers in Hong Kong's business district gather during lunch time to show solidarity toward the pro-democracy movement.

Police and Morales supporters clash in La Paz as new leader endorsed

Clashes erupt between Bolivia's police and Evo Morales supporters in La Paz after deputy senate speaker proclaimed herself Bolivia's new interim president.

Drone images show thousands of protesters in Santiago

Thousands gather at Plaza Italia in Santiago as mass street demonstrations continue, demanding the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera and greater social reform.

Flooded palace as record high tide hits flooded Venice

A palace is flooded in Venice as a record high tide hits the Italian city, with water levels expected to reach or surpass 1.9m according to the city's tide monitoring centre.

Democrats push to protect young immigrants

Democrats are promising to stick with young immigrants as the Supreme Court's conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end a programme that allows them to work legally in the US and protects them from deportation.

