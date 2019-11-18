 

Hong Kong police detain people | Trump worse than Nixon - Pelosi: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-18 05:58

Hong Kong riot police detain people near campus protest siege

Riot police detain people as tensions remain high the morning after intense weekend clashes near Hong Kong's Polytechnic University.

Pelosi says Trump's actions 'so much worse' than Richard Nixon

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about the country to leave office before his impeachment.

Brazil's ex-president Lula holds rally after being released from jail

Brazil's left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds rally in Recife, after being released from jail a week ago.

US, South Korea postpone military drills in bid to bolster North Korea peace effort

The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday they would postpone upcoming military drills in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea, even as Washington denied the move amounted to another concession to Pyongyang.

Folau blames bushfires on marriage equality

Sacked Wallabies star Israel Folau claims the bushfires that have devastated the nation and left six Australians dead are God's punishment for legalising abortion and same-sex marriage.

US, South Korea postpone joint drills in 'act of goodwill'

2019-11-18 05:14

