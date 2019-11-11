Hong Kong police react with pepper spray | Morales resigns: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong police fire pepper spray amid flashmobs

Hong Kong riot police fire pepper spray and detain people as flashmobs flare up during Monday morning rush hour.

Bolivia's Morales resigns as president

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday (November 10) he would resign as allies tumbled away amid a fierce backlash over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation.

RAW: Fire chief describes fire threat across northern NSW, blue mountains

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in Sydney describes the fire threat in northern NSW and across the Blue Mountains area of the state. Fitzsimmons says fires in northern NSW will spread quickly and aggressively.

Paris march against Islamophobia divides the left and draws government criticism

Over 13 500 people marched in Paris on Sunday against Islamophobia, in a controversial protest that created tensions on the left and attracted criticism from the French government and right-wing parties.

Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees

Former US president Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

