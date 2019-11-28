Hong Kong police search campus | UK election fact check: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong police search for petrol bombs, dangerous materials at ransacked campus

Hong Kong police look for petrol bombs and other dangerous materials after entering a ransacked university campus where authorities faced off for days with barricaded pro-democracy protesters.

UK election fact check: Is Britain's NHS up for sale? | #TheCube

Jeremy Corbyn says the documents show that America wants the NHS on the table in trade talks and leave Boris Johnson's denials "in absolute tatters".

Texas chemical plant continues to burn after major explosion

Three workers were injured in a massive explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region.

Minneapolis high-rise fire kills 5, injures others

A fire that killed five people in a Minneapolis apartment building struck in a public-housing complex mostly inhabited by single people and seniors.

The eagles have landed: Singapore shows off rare Philippine raptors

Singapore shows off two critically-endangered eagles that are loaned from the Philippines as part of a breeding programme to reverse the dwindling numbers of the feathered giants.

