 

Hong Kong protest fallout | Trump re-election kickoff: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-19 07:15

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers call on Carrie Lam to step down

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers call on chief executive Carrie Lam to step down, one day after she apologised for the political unrest that has shaken Hong Kong.

In 2020 kickoff, Trump promises cancer, Aids cures

Kicking off his 2020 re-election bid, US President Donald Trump is promising to eradicate Aids in America and to come up with cures to many diseases, "including cancer and others", during his second term.

Leave EU by October 31 or pay the price: Boris Johnson

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advanced on the prize of Britain's top political job on Tuesday, winning 126 votes in the second round of a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

'Europe has got to catch up' on refugee policy: IRC president

Euronews spoke to International Rescue Committee president David Miliband in Brussels.

Alabama man fed meth to caged 'attack squirrel'

Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Incumbency is powerful. Is Trump poised for re-election?

2019-06-19 06:36

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 