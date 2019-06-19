Hong Kong protest fallout | Trump re-election kickoff: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers call on Carrie Lam to step down

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers call on chief executive Carrie Lam to step down, one day after she apologised for the political unrest that has shaken Hong Kong.

In 2020 kickoff, Trump promises cancer, Aids cures

Kicking off his 2020 re-election bid, US President Donald Trump is promising to eradicate Aids in America and to come up with cures to many diseases, "including cancer and others", during his second term.

Leave EU by October 31 or pay the price: Boris Johnson

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advanced on the prize of Britain's top political job on Tuesday, winning 126 votes in the second round of a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

'Europe has got to catch up' on refugee policy: IRC president

Euronews spoke to International Rescue Committee president David Miliband in Brussels.

Alabama man fed meth to caged 'attack squirrel'

Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.



